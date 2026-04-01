Tristan da Silva And Magic Play Hawks On April 1

da Silva had nine points in his most recent appearance, a 115-111 win over the Suns on March 31. da Silva is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are giving up 116.2 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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