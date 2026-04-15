Tristan da Silva And Magic Face 76ers In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 12, da Silva recorded eight points and six rebounds in a 113-108 loss to the Celtics. da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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