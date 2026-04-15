Tristan da Silva And Magic Face 76ers In Play-In Game
Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. da Silva's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 12, da Silva recorded eight points and six rebounds in a 113-108 loss to the Celtics. da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.