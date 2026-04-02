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Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans • #25 SF

Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Take On Trail Blazers On April 2

Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, April 2. Murphy's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Murphy put up 16 points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 121-116 loss to the Knicks on March 24. Murphy paces his team in both points (21.7 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 116 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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