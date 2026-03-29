Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Play Rockets On March 29

In his last appearance, a 121-116 loss to the Knicks on March 24, Murphy had 16 points and six rebounds. Murphy paces his team in both points (21.7 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Rockets are surrendering 110.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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