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Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans • #25 SF

Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Play Rockets On March 29

Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, March 29. Murphy's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 121-116 loss to the Knicks on March 24, Murphy had 16 points and six rebounds. Murphy paces his team in both points (21.7 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Rockets are surrendering 110.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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