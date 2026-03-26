FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans • #25 SF

Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Play Pistons On March 26

Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 26. Murphy's points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 24, Murphy posted 16 points and six rebounds in a 121-116 loss to the Knicks. Murphy leads his squad in both points (21.7 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.8 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Murphy III

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New Orleans PelicansRecent New Orleans Pelicans Player News

View All New Orleans Pelicans Player News