Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Play Pistons On March 26

Last time out on March 24, Murphy posted 16 points and six rebounds in a 121-116 loss to the Knicks. Murphy leads his squad in both points (21.7 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.8 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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