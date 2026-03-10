Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Warriors On March 10
Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, March 10. Jones' points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on March 8, Jones posted 12 points and five assists in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Jones is tops on his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 12.3 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Opposing teams are averaging 114.0 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.