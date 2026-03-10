FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Warriors On March 10

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, March 10. Jones' points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Jones posted 12 points and five assists in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Jones is tops on his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 12.3 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.0 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Tre Jones

