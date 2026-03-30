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Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Take On Spurs On March 30

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 30. Jones' points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 125-124 loss to the Grizzlies on March 28, Jones put up 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jones paces his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 13.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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