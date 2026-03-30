Tre Jones And Bulls Take On Spurs On March 30

In his last game, a 125-124 loss to the Grizzlies on March 28, Jones put up 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jones paces his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 13.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per game.

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