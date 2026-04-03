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Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Knicks On April 3

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the New York Knicks on Friday, April 3. Jones' points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 145-126 loss to the Pacers on April 1, Jones tallied 15 points. Jones is tops on his squad in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Knicks are giving up 110.6 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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