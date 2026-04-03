Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Knicks On April 3

In his most recent action, a 145-126 loss to the Pacers on April 1, Jones tallied 15 points. Jones is tops on his squad in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Knicks are giving up 110.6 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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