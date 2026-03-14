Tre Jones And Bulls Play Clippers On March 13

Last time out on March 12, Jones recorded 18 points and six assists in a 142-130 loss to the Lakers. Jones paces his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 12.7 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.6 points per game.

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