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Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Play Clippers On March 13

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, March 13. Jones' points prop was 16.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Jones recorded 18 points and six assists in a 142-130 loss to the Lakers. Jones paces his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 12.7 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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