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Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 19

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, March 19. Jones' points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Jones recorded six points, five assists and two steals in a 139-109 loss to the Raptors. Jones leads his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 12.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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