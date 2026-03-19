Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 19

In his last game on March 18, Jones recorded six points, five assists and two steals in a 139-109 loss to the Raptors. Jones leads his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 12.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.