Tre Johnson And Wizards Square Off Against Bulls On April 7

In his last game on April 4, Johnson recorded 11 points and four assists in a 152-136 loss to the Heat. Johnson leads his team in points per contest (12.2), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Bulls are giving up 121.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

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