Trae Young
Washington Wizards

Trae Young

Washington Wizards • #3 PG

Trae Young And Wizards Square Off Against Heat On March 10

Trae Young and the Washington Wizards play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, March 10. Young's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Young recorded 17 points and eight assists in a 138-118 loss to the Pelicans. Young is averaging 18.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are giving up 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trae Young

