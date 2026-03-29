Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Wizards On March 29

In his last action, a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks on March 27, Camara had eight points. Camara is averaging 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 124 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

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