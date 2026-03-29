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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Wizards On March 29

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 29. Camara's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks on March 27, Camara had eight points. Camara is averaging 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 124 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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