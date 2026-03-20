Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Face Timberwolves On March 20

In his last game on March 18, Camara recorded 17 points in a 127-119 win over the Pacers. Camara is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per contest.

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