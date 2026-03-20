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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Face Timberwolves On March 20

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, March 20. Camara's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Camara recorded 17 points in a 127-119 win over the Pacers. Camara is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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