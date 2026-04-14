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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Suns In Play-In Game

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Camara's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Camara totaled 15 points in his last game, a 122-110 win over the Kings on April 12. Camara averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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