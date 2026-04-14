Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Suns In Play-In Game

Camara totaled 15 points in his last game, a 122-110 win over the Kings on April 12. Camara averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per contest.

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