Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 2

In his last game on April 19, Camara recorded eight points and two steals in a 111-98 loss to the Spurs. Camara averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

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