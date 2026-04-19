Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 1

Camara had eight points and four steals in his most recent game, a 114-110 win over the Suns on April 14. Camara averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.

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