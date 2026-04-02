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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Face Pelicans On April 2

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, April 2. Camara's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 31, Camara recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 114-104 win over the Clippers. Camara is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are conceding 119.5 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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