Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Face Pelicans On April 2

Last time out on March 31, Camara recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 114-104 win over the Clippers. Camara is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are conceding 119.5 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

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