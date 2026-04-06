Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Face Nuggets On April 6

In his last game on April 2, Camara put up 23 points and three steals in a 118-106 win over the Pelicans. Camara is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.8 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

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