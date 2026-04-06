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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Face Nuggets On April 6

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Denver Nuggets on Monday, April 6. Camara's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 2, Camara put up 23 points and three steals in a 118-106 win over the Pelicans. Camara is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.8 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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