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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Play Clippers On March 31

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, March 31. Camara's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 123-88 win over the Wizards on March 29, Camara totaled 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Camara is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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