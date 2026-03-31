Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Play Clippers On March 31

In his most recent action, a 123-88 win over the Wizards on March 29, Camara totaled 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Camara is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.5 points per game.

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