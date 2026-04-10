Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Clippers On April 10

In his last game on April 8, Camara posted 18 points, six assists and three steals in a 112-101 loss to the Spurs. Camara is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are surrendering 112.6 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.

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