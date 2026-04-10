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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Clippers On April 10

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, April 10. Camara's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 8, Camara posted 18 points, six assists and three steals in a 112-101 loss to the Spurs. Camara is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are surrendering 112.6 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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