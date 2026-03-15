Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Raptors On March 15

Harris had 15 points in his most recent appearance, a 131-109 win over the 76ers on March 12. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.9 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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