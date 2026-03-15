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Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Raptors On March 15

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 15. Harris' points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Harris had 15 points in his most recent appearance, a 131-109 win over the 76ers on March 12. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.9 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tobias Harris

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