Tobias Harris And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 2

Harris totaled 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 112-101 loss to the Magic on April 19. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are conceding 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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