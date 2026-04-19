Tobias Harris And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 1

In his last game on April 12, Harris put up 24 points and three steals in a 133-121 win over the Pacers. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are allowing 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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