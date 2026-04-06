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Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Magic On April 6

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic on Monday, April 6. Harris' points prop was 13.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 116-93 win over the 76ers on April 4, Harris tallied 19 points and four steals. Harris is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are surrendering 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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