Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Magic On April 6

In his last game, a 116-93 win over the 76ers on April 4, Harris tallied 19 points and four steals. Harris is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are surrendering 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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