Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Warriors On March 29

In his most recent game, a 135-129 win over the Jazz on March 27, Hardaway totaled 21 points. Hardaway is averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.9 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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