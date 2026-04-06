Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Trail Blazers On April 6

Hardaway put up 10 points in his last appearance, a 136-134 win over the Spurs on April 4. Hardaway is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are conceding 115.9 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.