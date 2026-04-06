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Tim Hardaway Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #10 SG

Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Trail Blazers On April 6

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, April 6. Hardaway's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hardaway put up 10 points in his last appearance, a 136-134 win over the Spurs on April 4. Hardaway is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are conceding 115.9 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tim Hardaway Jr.

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