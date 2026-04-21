Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 2

Hardaway had seven points in his last appearance, a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves on April 18. Hardaway averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per contest.

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