Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 1
Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Hardaway's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Hardaway totaled 13 points in his most recent appearance, a 127-107 win over the Thunder on April 10. Hardaway averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.