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Tim Hardaway Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #10 SG

Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Spurs On April 4

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, April 4. Hardaway's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 1, Hardaway recorded three points in a 130-117 win over the Jazz. Hardaway is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.1 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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