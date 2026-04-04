Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Spurs On April 4

In his last game on April 1, Hardaway recorded three points in a 130-117 win over the Jazz. Hardaway is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.1 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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