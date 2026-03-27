Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Square Off Against Jazz On March 27

Hardaway totaled four points in his most recent action, a 142-135 win over the Mavericks on March 25. Hardaway is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 125.2 points per game.

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