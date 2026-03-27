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Tim Hardaway Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #10 SG

Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Square Off Against Jazz On March 27

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 27. Hardaway's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Hardaway totaled four points in his most recent action, a 142-135 win over the Mavericks on March 25. Hardaway is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 125.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tim Hardaway Jr.

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