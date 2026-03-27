Terance Mann And Nets Face Lakers On March 27

In his most recent game, a 109-106 loss to the Warriors on March 25, Mann tallied four points and two steals. Mann is averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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