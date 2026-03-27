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Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets

Terance Mann

Brooklyn Nets • #14 SF

Terance Mann And Nets Face Lakers On March 27

Terance Mann and the Brooklyn Nets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, March 27. Mann's points prop was 5.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 109-106 loss to the Warriors on March 25, Mann tallied four points and two steals. Mann is averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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