Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Take On Raptors On April 3

Hendricks had five points in his most recent game, a 131-105 loss to the Suns on March 30. Hendricks is averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.3 points per game.

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