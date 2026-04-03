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Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Hendricks

Memphis Grizzlies • #22 PF

Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Take On Raptors On April 3

Taylor Hendricks and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, April 3. Hendricks' points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hendricks had five points in his most recent game, a 131-105 loss to the Suns on March 30. Hendricks is averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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