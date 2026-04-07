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Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks

Taurean Prince

Milwaukee Bucks • #12 SF

Taurean Prince And Bucks Square Off Against Nets On April 7

Taurean Prince and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, April 7. Prince's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Prince put up 19 points in a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies. Prince is averaging 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are conceding 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taurean Prince

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