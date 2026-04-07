Taurean Prince And Bucks Square Off Against Nets On April 7

In his last game on April 5, Prince put up 19 points in a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies. Prince is averaging 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are conceding 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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