Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Warriors On April 5
Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, April 5. Eason's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Eason put up 16 points and seven rebounds in his last appearance, a 140-106 win over the Jazz on April 3. Eason is averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.