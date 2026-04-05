Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Warriors On April 5

Eason put up 16 points and seven rebounds in his last appearance, a 140-106 win over the Jazz on April 3. Eason is averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

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