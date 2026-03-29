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Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Face Pelicans On March 29

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 29. Eason's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Eason recorded 16 points and seven rebounds in a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies. Eason is averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are conceding 119.3 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

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