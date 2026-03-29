Tari Eason And Rockets Face Pelicans On March 29

In his last game on March 27, Eason recorded 16 points and seven rebounds in a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies. Eason is averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are conceding 119.3 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

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