Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Face Nuggets On March 11

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 11. Eason's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 113-99 win over the Raptors on March 10, Eason put up eight points and two steals. Eason is averaging 10.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

