Tari Eason And Rockets Square Off Against Magic On Feb. 26

In his most recent action, a 128-97 win over the Kings on Feb. 25, Eason put up eight points. Eason is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 12th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.