FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Square Off Against Magic On Feb. 26

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Feb. 26. Eason's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 128-97 win over the Kings on Feb. 25, Eason put up eight points. Eason is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 12th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News