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Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Play Lakers In Game 1

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Eason's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 12, Eason posted 20 points and eight rebounds in a 132-101 win over the Grizzlies. Eason averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

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