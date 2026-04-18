Tari Eason And Rockets Play Lakers In Game 1

Last time out on April 12, Eason posted 20 points and eight rebounds in a 132-101 win over the Grizzlies. Eason averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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