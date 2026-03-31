Tari Eason And Rockets Play Knicks On March 31

Eason put up 15 points and eight rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 134-102 win over the Pelicans on March 29. Eason is averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.5 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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