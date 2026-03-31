Tari Eason And Rockets Play Knicks On March 31
Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 31. Eason's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Eason put up 15 points and eight rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 134-102 win over the Pelicans on March 29. Eason is averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Knicks are allowing 110.5 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.