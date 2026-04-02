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Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Square Off Against Bucks On April 1

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, April 1. Eason's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Eason totaled 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, a 111-94 win over the Knicks on March 31. Eason is averaging 10.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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