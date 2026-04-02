Tari Eason And Rockets Square Off Against Bucks On April 1

Eason totaled 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, a 111-94 win over the Knicks on March 31. Eason is averaging 10.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

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