T.J. McConnell And Pacers Face Clippers On March 27

Last time out on March 25, McConnell put up 17 points in a 137-130 loss to the Lakers. McConnell is averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.5 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

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