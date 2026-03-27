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T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers

T.J. McConnell

Indiana Pacers • #9 PG

T.J. McConnell And Pacers Face Clippers On March 27

T.J. McConnell and the Indiana Pacers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, March 27. McConnell's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, McConnell put up 17 points in a 137-130 loss to the Lakers. McConnell is averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.5 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
T.J. McConnell

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