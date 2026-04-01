Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Warriors On April 1

Castle tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in his most recent action, a 129-114 win over the Bulls on March 30. Castle paces his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.9 points per contest.

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