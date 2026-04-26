Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers on April 24, Castle had 33 points and five assists. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

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