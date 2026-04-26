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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 4

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Castle's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers on April 24, Castle had 33 points and five assists. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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