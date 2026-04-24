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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 3

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Castle's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 21, Castle posted 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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