Stephon Castle And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 3

In his last game on April 21, Castle posted 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.8 points per game.

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