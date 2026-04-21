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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Trail Blazers In Game 2

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Castle's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 19, Castle posted 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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