Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Trail Blazers In Game 2

In his last game on April 19, Castle posted 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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