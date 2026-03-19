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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Suns On March 19

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 19. Castle's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 132-104 win over the Kings on March 17, Castle totaled three points and 12 assists. Castle leads his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 16.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephon Castle

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