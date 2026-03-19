Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Suns On March 19

In his last game, a 132-104 win over the Kings on March 17, Castle totaled three points and 12 assists. Castle leads his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 16.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.4 points per contest.

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