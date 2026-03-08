FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Rockets On March 8

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, March 8. Castle's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 6, Castle posted six points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a 116-112 win over the Clippers. Castle leads his squad in assists with 7.0 per game, and averages 16.2 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Rockets are conceding 109.3 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephon Castle

NBARecent NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

