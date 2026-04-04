Stephon Castle And Spurs Play Nuggets On April 4

Castle put up 20 points and five assists in his last game, a 118-99 win over the Clippers on April 2. Castle leads his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.6 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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