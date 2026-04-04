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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Play Nuggets On April 4

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, April 4. Castle's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Castle put up 20 points and five assists in his last game, a 118-99 win over the Clippers on April 2. Castle leads his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.6 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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