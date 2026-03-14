Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Hornets On March 14

Castle totaled 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his last game, a 136-131 loss to the Nuggets on March 12. Castle leads his team in assists with 7.0 per game, and averages 16.6 points and 5.0 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hornets are surrendering 112.3 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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