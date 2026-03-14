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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Hornets On March 14

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 14. Castle's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Castle totaled 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his last game, a 136-131 loss to the Nuggets on March 12. Castle leads his team in assists with 7.0 per game, and averages 16.6 points and 5.0 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hornets are surrendering 112.3 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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